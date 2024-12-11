Grief strikes: Two suicide cases

A 21-year-old woman from Bharatnagar and a 13-year-old schoolboy from Jaybhavaninagar were reported dead in two separate suicide incidents. Though the reasons for these suicides have not yet been determined, the incidents were reported to the Begampura and Mukundwadi police stations, respectively.

In the first incident, Aishwarya Netaji Bansode (21, Bharatnagar, Hadco area) committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Tuesday, around 4.30 pm. After being discovered, she was rushed to GMCH, where she was declared dead by doctors. Aishwarya was a third-year nursing student, and her father was involved in the real estate business while her mother was a homemaker. The cause of her suicide remains unknown and Begampura police have registered an accidental death report. ASI Sanjeev Gomte is investigating the case.

In the second incident, a schoolboy, Aditya Vinod Khandare (13, Jaybhavaninagar, Cidco N-2 area), took his life by hanging himself at home on Wednesday, around 12.30 pm. Aditya, a class 8 student, had recently experienced the death of a close friend, and his family reported that he had been absent from school for the last two days. His academic performance had also been reportedly declining, and his parents had scolded him over his lack of focus on his studies. On the day of the incident, Aditya's older sister returned home from school and noticed the door was locked. Upon peering inside through a window, she saw Aditya hanging and immediately sought help from neighbours. Aditya was taken to GMCH, where he was declared dead by doctors. Mukundwadi police have registered an accidental death report, and further investigation is being carried out.