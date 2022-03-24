Grind Master wins GITA Award 2021

Aurangabad, march 24: City-based Grind Master Machines, with operations in India, China and USA, has won the prestigious GITA national award instituted by the Government of India, department of science and technology and technology development board, recently. This year the theme was technologies that make global impact.

Global Innovation and Technology Alliance (GITA) is a not–for–profit Public-Private Partnership (PPP) company which encourages industrial investments in innovative technology solutions.

Recently, Grind Master developed Robotic Fettling of Castings for Foundry which is also licensed to USA. Typically, high level manufacturing technologies are imported from the Western world and it is significant achievement to set the reverse trend in licensing technology. On the basis of this technology, that transformed foundries worldwide, the company was selected for the award, said Grind Master CEO Sameer Kelkar.