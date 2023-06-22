Grocer threatened dire consequences for Rs 50K ransom

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Jinsi police station has registered an offence against notorious goons demanding a ransom of Rs 50,000 and a regular payment of Rs 5,000 every month from the complainant for running his grocery shop. The incident took place in Baijipura on June 20 at 4 pm.

The names of the accused are Salman Pathan and Shaikh Wajed (Baijipura). It so happened that Shaikh Abuzar Shaikh Miyan (Indiranagar-Baijipura) runs a grocery shop in Baijipura. The above goons contacted him and demanded the above ransom money. They threatened to kill and burn his shop with the petrol if he did not fulfil their demand. Jinsi police have lodged the complaint and further investigation is on.