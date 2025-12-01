Groom-to-be killed in car crash while returning from engagement ceremony

One critical, one seriously injured

A groom-to-be returning home on a motorcycle with friends after his engagement ceremony was killed on the spot after a speeding car rammed into them. The accident took place around 8 pm on Sunday in the Shiur Bunglow area.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Gaikwad (28, Deogaon Rangari).

Ravi Gaikwad’s engagement ceremony was held on Sunday at Mhasobachi Loni in the Ahilyanagar district. After the ceremony, his family and relatives returned home. Ravi stayed back to finish some work and later left for Devgaon Rangari on a motorcycle with his friends. Around 8 pm, while they were travelling from Shiur Bungalow toward Devgaon Rangari, a speeding car approaching from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar collided head-on with their motorcycle.

All three riders sustained injuries. Locals rushed to the spot and immediately started rescue efforts. The injured were taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in the Narendra Maharaj Free Ambulance Service. However, Ravi had died before reaching the hospital. Doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

His friends Raosaheb Gore (35) and Sachin Dhotre (25) are undergoing treatment. Doctors have stated that the condition of one of them is critical.

Meanwhile, the Shiur Police have registered the incident and the process of filing a case against the car driver was underway till late Sunday night.

Wedding was just a month away

Ravi Gaikwad had completed his engagement ceremony on Sunday, and the family had planned to finalise his wedding date for the following month. However, he tragically died in the accident while returning from the engagement. He is survived by his parents, a brother, a sister, sister-in-law, and nephews.

