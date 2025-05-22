Groom’s father, DJ operator booked for wedding procession

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A wedding procession without police clearance has landed a groom’s father and a DJ operator in legal trouble after they blocked traffic on a key road frequented by senior police officials. A case has been registered at the Cidco Police Station in connection with the incident.

The procession took place on May 20 at around 8 p.m. in front of Kailas Shilp, near the office of the Superintendent of Police. Constable Gan Mirase from the traffic branch, who was on duty nearby, responded to an alert received at the control room. Under instructions from Assistant Inspector Hareshwar Ghuge, he reached the location to assess the situation. The investigation revealed that the event was organized for the son of Dr. Chetan Jeevan VijaySenani, but no prior permission had been sought from the police for the public procession. A case has been filed against Dr. Vijay Senani and the DJ operator, whose music system was mounted on a vehicle bearing registration number MH 48 AG 6664.