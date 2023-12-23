‘Groped’ makes it to top 100

Dadasaheb Phalke international film festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Filmmaker Prathamesh Sanjekar's short film ‘Groped’ has been selected for the 2024 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. The film, which tackles the sensitive issue of women's safety in public spaces, was chosen from a pool of nearly 10,000 entries from over 60 countries.

Grouped is Sanjekar's first short film, and it explores the emotional toll that women experience due to fear and harassment in public places. The film stars Marathi actors Vikas Hande, Ashwini Bagal, and Mangesh Pawar, and was shot in Pune city. The film is being nominated among the top 100 films in the short film category. Sanjekar, has studied filmmaking at Tilak Maharashtra University College, Pune.