Group clash over parking auto in front of chemist in Naregaon

Aurangabad, June 7:

Cidco MIDC police station has registered an offence against 12 persons in a group clash that took place between an auto-rickshaw driver and a medical shop owner over the petty issue of parking an auto. Meanwhile, four persons from two groups have got injured in the incident.

Police said, “ The name of the auto driver is Vikas Ashok Sable (Naregaon) and the name of the shopkeeper is Shubham Ankush Danve. Vikas and his other colleagues would park their autos in front of Shubham’s shop. He used to raise objections frequently. The two entered into arguments on Monday.

Sable in his police complaint alleged that Shubham, Krishna and Aditya Danve abused and also beat him with a shock up pipe from the garage. While in the counter-complaint, Shubham stated that Vikas Ashok Sable, Kailas Sandu Misal, Rahul Pandharinath Mhaske, Sachin Shivaji Shirsaat, Vikas Shivaji Sable, Siddharth Kailas Misal and three women beat and injured him and his cousins Krishna and Aditya. They also damaged one vehicle parked at the nearby garage on the occasion.

Hence the police registered offences against 12 persons of both the groups. PSI Ghuge is investigating the case.