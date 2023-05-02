GST announces amnesty scheme to settle pending tax cases

Scheme announced for pending VAT, CST and BST tax

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) department of the State government has announced a special amnesty scheme for taxpayers to settle their pending tax cases. The amnesty scheme will allow taxpayers to pay their pending tax, interest and penalty arrears with concessions. The details of the scheme will be announced soon.

Before the implementation of the GST tax system, tax was collected from traders and taxpayers. However, around 3,309 regular cases from many businessmen have been pending for a long time, with a total outstanding amount of Rs 277 crore for Value Added Tax (VAT), Bombay Sales Tax (BST), Central Sales Tax (CST).

Last year, an Amnesty scheme was implemented from April 1 to September 2022, giving an opportunity to fill arrears due till June 30, 2017, at a discounted rate. Despite offering waivers of dues up to Rs 10,000 in about 15,000 cases, the State did not take any action regarding the arrears of tax.

To provide some relief to taxpayers, the one time amnesty scheme has been taken up again. This scheme will allow for a settlement of Maharashtra tax, interest, penalty, and delay dues. The finance minister of the state recently announced the implementation of this scheme for the current financial year. The details of the scheme and its provisions will be announced soon.

The jurisdiction of the State GST office includes Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts, with approximately 27,000 taxpayers. According to sources in the GST office, the total number of cases with outstanding VAT and other taxes before the implementation of the GST tax regime is 3,309, with a total of Rs 277 crore of tax outstanding. The amnesty scheme is expected to provide some relief to the taxpayers and help them settle their pending tax cases.