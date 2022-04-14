GST collection of Aurangabad zone is Rs 2,976 crore

Aurangabad, April 14:

The Aurangabad zone has set a record in the collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST). The revenue collection of the zone was Rs 2,976 crore for the financial year 2021-22. Last year, the revenue collection from the zone was Rs 2,334 crore. It is an increase of Rs 642 crore from last year.

The Nagpur commissionerate zone-2 stood first in all four zones with a collection of Rs 4,665 crore. Statistics show that the highest increase was in Nagpur-zone 2 by collecting Rs 1,009 crore more than last financial year of Rs 3,656 crore. Nashik commissionerate has collected revenue of Rs 3,364 crore. According to GST officials, the total revenue target of all four zones including Nashik, Nagpur-1, Nagpur-2 and Aurangabad was Rs 14,808 crore. The department has managed to collect revenue of Rs 14,484 crore.

Inflation has pushed up the prices of goods and raw material. Therefore, the citizens have to pay more GST. Similarly, the business and industrial sectors are showing signs of complete recovery from the slowdown that prevailed for the past two years. The Nagpur zone 1 and 2 has a combined revenue collection of Rs 8,143 crore.

Zone wise collection of GST (in crore):

Zone 2021-22 2020-21

Aurangabad 2,976 2334

Nagpur 1 3478 2731

Nagpur 2 4,665 3656

Nashik 3364 2733