GST evaded due to misuse of domestic gas

Aurangabad, June 16:

“The government recovered 5 percent Good and Service Tax (GST) on the domestic gas cylinder and 18 percent on the commercial gas cylinders. However, the domestic gas cylinders are misused in the black market and hence the government incurred losses to the tune of 13 percent GST. Still, the government, officers of the petroleum companies are taking no strong measures to prevent it”, alleged the officials of Council for Protection of Rights Grahak Bharti in a press conference here on Thursday.

Briefing the press the vice president of the council, Nitin Solanke said, the black marketeers are causing severe losses to the union government. There is a huge difference between the prices of domestic usage gas and commercial gas. Hence, the commercial establishments are using domestic gas by refilling it in other cylinders. Domestic gas is filled from 14.2 kgs cylinder into 19 kgs commercial gas cylinders.

In the Ujwala scheme, the cylinders are given to the beneficiaries on subsidy. But, the cylinders for these beneficiaries are refilled for commercial use in hotels and restaurants. During the refilling process, several accidents have occurred in the state causing the deaths of innocent people living around the illegal refilling centres. Still, the government, and officials of the petroleum companies have not taken stern action against these illegal activities.

The council on several occasions has submitted memorandums to the authorities, but it was not taken seriously. The council will create awareness among the people in this regard, Solanke said.

Publicity chief Shubham Rangari, Jayant Roy and others were present during the press meet.