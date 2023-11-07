Guardian minister assures resolution of land issue

DMIC project-affected farmers: Issue to be raised with industry minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre addressed the concerns of farmers in Bidkin regarding the allocation of land for business purposes within the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) project. He assured to meet with state industry minister Uday Samant and relevant officials to expedite a solution.

In 2014, the government acquired 3,200 hectares of land from farmers for the DMIC project, compensating the affected farmers at the time. The government had promised to allocate 15 percent of the acquired land, equivalent to 1,200 acres, back to the farmers for business use. However, this promise remained unfulfilled for nearly nine years, leaving farmers disheartened. The farmers had been following up with the issue. Bhumre then convened a meeting with the project-affected farmers in Bidkin on Monday.

During the meeting, minister Bhumre reassured the farmers that he would promptly address the issue by consulting with industries minister Samant, officials from the Auric project, and all relevant DMIC officials. Major Machhindra Hade, chairman of the DMIC project-affected committee, along with Adv Sanchit Patankar, Kakasaheb Teke, Baburao Agaj, Mohan Gaware, and others were present.

Supply DMIC water to Bidkin villagers

Sarpanch Ashok Dharme requested the expansion of village limits, the supply of water from DMIC to Bidkin villagers, the implementation of a solar energy project for electricity supply, and the provision of space for sports activities.