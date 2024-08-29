Guardian minister criticises BJP over accusation of fake voter registrations

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Guardian Minister Abdul Sattar declared on Thursday at a municipal corporation event that he will be victorious in the upcoming assembly elections from the Sillod constituency. Amidst the ongoing cold war between Shiv Sena and BJP in the Mahayuti alliance, Sattar made a strong claim, stating that he is a seasoned player in politics and has become astute in it. He suggested that he understands how decisions will unfold and implied that he is well aware of the political landscape.

“I have served as a minister many times over the past 25 years and have been the guardian minister for several districts. The only district where I have not served as a guardian minister of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which has been a regret for me,” he admitted.

BJP’s Complaint:

Last week, the BJP delegation filed a complaint with the District Collector alleging that 27,000 names in the Sillod assembly constituency were duplicated and should be removed from the voter list. The delegation included Assembly Election In-Charge Suresh Bankar, BJP Minority State President Idris Multani, former legislator Sandu Lokhande, and Makarand Korde, among others. In response to this complaint, Sattar said, “Among the 60,000 Muslim voters in the entire constituency, 18,000 are in Sillod city. Where does the figure of 27,000 come from? The complainants should conduct a thorough study,” he added, sharply criticizing the BJP’s claims.

Review of the water supply project

Sattar reviewed the city water supply scheme and assured that the contractor company has promised to complete the work by December 2024. The first phase of the project will be completed by December 2024 or January 2025, and the second phase will be completed by February or March, he clarified. He held a meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) with the administrator G Sreekanth and other key officials to discuss the project.

Inauguration of Adventure Park:

On Thursday, the Guardian Minister inaugurated the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Adventure Park, developed by the municipal corporation at Swami Vivekananda Garden in the TV Centre area, at Rs 1.57 crore. The park features 30 different types of games. For the next eight days, citizens and children will have free access to the park. The MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, City Engineer A B Deshmukh, additional municipal commissioner Ranjit Patil, and others were also present on the occasion.