Guardian minister to inspect parallel pipeline work

Aurangabad, March 25:

Guardian minister Subhash Desai will inspect the work of the new parallel water pipeline ambitious project amounting to Rs 1680 crores at Jayawadi. However, it is being surprised that the work of the project is presently going on the Nakshatrawadi mountain, but the inspection will be done at Jayakwadi.

Desai will be present for Tourism Conclave to be held at Auric Hall at 9 am. He will proceed towards Paithan at 11.30 am. He will inspect the work of the parallel pipeline project between 12 noon and 1 pm followed by a visit to Santpeeth.

He will inaugurate the Magic Conclave Centre at the Chamber of Marathwada Agriculture and Industries (CMIA) building at 3.30 pm. He will be present for the function to hand over 15 four-wheelers to the police department at 4 pm. Later, he will review various works including Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, prabhag structure, smart city and others in a meeting to be held at the district collectorate.

The pipeline project work is presently going on at Nakshatrawadi. The Environment Department has not yet permitted the work at Jayakwadi and the issue is pending with the state government. Still, the inspection is conducted at Jayakwadi, which has surprised several people at various levels.