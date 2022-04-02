Gudi Padwa celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm in the city

Procession carried out by the Hindu Navavarsha Swagat Samiti

Aurangabad, April 2:

After restriction for two years, the citizens welcomed Gudi Padwa and Hindu New Year with tremendous zeal and enthusiasm on Saturday. Various processions were taken out in the city by social organisations and political parties throughout the day. People of all ages, dressed in traditional attire, carrying saffron flags and amidst the beating of drums participated in the procession.

The Hindu Navavarsha Swagat Samiti organized a procession on Saturday evening. The procession began after performing Aarti of Sansthan Ganpati. A magnificent idol of Lord Ram, statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Bajiprabhu Deshpande were the center of attraction.

Balvarkaris of Mauli Varkari Shikshan Sansthan, Nillod participated in the procession and played Tal and Mrudang. Disciples of Swami Narendracharya Maharaj sang bhajans. A chariot carrying idols of Lord Ram, Laxman and Sita was also a part of the procession. Religious songs and Band pathak filled the atmosphere with zeal. A portrait of Swantraveer Savarkar was placed in a chariot. Women wearing saffron sarees also participated in large numbers.

The procession passed through Shahgunj, Sarafa road, City Chowk, Gulmandi, Aurangpura and concluded at the Khadkeshwar Mahadev Temple. A discourse of Vibhashri Didi was held thereafter. MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Sanjay Shirsath, former MP Chandrakant Khaire, former Mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, committee president Gopal Kulkarni, Rushikesh Khaire, Anand Tandulwadikar, Raju Vaidya, Bandu Oak, Makarand Kulkarni and large number of citizens participated in the procession.