Guides should avoid sharing unauthenticated information that fuels cultural rifts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A two-day on-site training programme for licensed tourist guides at the Ajanta and Ellora Caves concluded on Tuesday. The programme was conducted by former Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) regional director (Western Region, Mumbai) Dr M. Mahadevaiah, in the presence of ASI regional director (Western Region) Dr T. Sreelakshmi and Aurangabad Circle’s superintending archaeologist Dr Shiv Kumar Bhagat.

During interactive sessions, the guides discussed challenges they face while explaining monuments to national and international tourists. One guide raised a concern that visitors, particularly at the caves, often ask who was responsible for damaging the sculptures. He added that tourists appear satisfied when specific rulers from the medieval periods are named.

The experts strongly objected to such responses and cautioned the guides against making baseless or controversial statements.

They urged the guides to focus on providing factual, evidence-based information while maintaining the sanctity and dignity of the heritage sites, rather than attempting to satisfy tourists with speculative narratives. “Explain monuments strictly on the basis of authenticated records and historical facts. Never misinterpret or twist history to please tourists. Avoid vague answers and do not indulge in controversies,” the experts stressed.

Apprise tourists of past facts

Experts further explained that the caves are located along what was once an important highway or Silk Route. As a result, the region witnessed frequent movement of traders, invaders, and petty conflicts due to the proximity of multiple kingdoms. However, they clarified that there are no historical records indicating intentional damage to the caves by any specific ruler. Guides were advised to refrain from sharing unverified information that could lead to cultural discord. The officials emphasised that the monuments, irrespective of religion, are a shared cultural heritage to be preserved and celebrated by generations.

Avoid weaving stories on somebody’s information or say. Refresh the knowledge through reading offline and online stuff available on caves and details of each cave at Ajanta and Ellora, suggested the experts.

Nature’s impact on basalt rock

Highlighting natural causes behind the deterioration of sculptures, a senior reliable source noted that prolonged exposure to sunlight and rainwater has significantly impacted the basalt stone. Being porous in nature, basalt allows rainwater to seep in, leading to gradual softening, erosion, and damage over time. The deteriorated condition of one of the two stone elephants at the Kailasa Temple (Cave No.16) at Ellora was cited as a prominent example. Besides, several cracks in the structures are believed to have resulted from earthquakes in the past and have widened over the years.