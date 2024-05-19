Gujarat Guv Acharya bats for traditional farming & sustainable development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The use of chemical fertilizers in farming to enhance produce is one of the major causes of today’s many diseases. For good health, it is important to have food produced through traditional farming. In the past, the whole country was fertile, productive (Sujalam Sufalam) rich and glorious. There were no illnesses like today’s diabetes, BP, kidney problems and cancer.

This was possible due to the food produced through traditional farming,” said Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat, who was specially invited here to address entrepreneurs, next-generation entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs.

He was speaking in the programme jointly organised by Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (MASSIA) and Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) at Shrimati Ratnaprabha Balasaheb Pawar Auditorium of MASSIA on Sunday.

President of MASSIA Chetan Raut and Secretary of CMIA Utsav Machhar were prominent among those present.

MASSIA vice- president Manish Agrawal made an introductory speech. Arjun Gaikwad gave an introduction of Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Acharya Devvrat said that nearly 9.20 lakh farmers in Gujarat were motivated to adopt natural farming and sustainable development.

He said that two lakh indigenous cows were distributed to the farmers. The Governor said natural disasters are taking place in the world due to climate change and with misuse of natural resources by human beings.

Governor Devvrat urged entrepreneurs to adopt the principles of sustainable development in their industries.

“Industry is not only a means of making profit but also a medium of contributing to the development of society. Entrepreneurs play a huge role in the progress, upliftment and overall development of the country. The industry provides employment to crores of hands, thereby increasing GDP and in turn development of the country,” he said.

The Governor of Gujarat urged students and youth to become entrepreneurs and give jobs to millions of hands as providing employment to others is a good option to pay the debt of society.

“It is essential to develop the skills among the youth. Today, many skill development activities are being implemented in the country, through which India's self-reliance will increase. While preserving the historical heritage, we will be able to see a new India. This power is only in the hands of the youth. Therefore, students should recognise their potential and work without any fear or inferiority complex,” he said.

He said that it is not necessary to be born into a prominent or rich family to become a great person, but one should have high thoughts. He also gave examples of former President Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Utsav Machhar proposed a vote of thanks. Keshav Paratkar, Dr Uday Girdhari, Anil Patil, Ramakant Pulkundwar, Viren Patil, Suresh Khillare, Sudeep Adtiya, Rohan Yeole, Prahlad Gaikwad and others were present.