Gulam Mustafa passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 18:

Gulam Mustafa Khan (85, Bukkalguda-Shahbazaar) died of old age on Saturday morning. His Namaz-e-Janaz was offered at Kali Masjid of Jinsi while burial took place at Jinsi Qabrastan.

He leaves behind wife, four sons and three daughters. He was the father of automobile businessmen Salim and Mazhar Khan.