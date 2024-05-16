Gurukul Olympiad School students excel in CBSE 10th

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Gurukul Olympiad School recorded a remarkable 100% pass percentage in the X CBSE examinations. Aditya Gupta was the top scorer at 98.40% followed by Shreeya Kokane (97.20%) and Shreeneel Upasani (96.80%). A total of 43 students scored above 90%, 32 between 85% and 90% and

18 between 80% and 85%, 14 between 75% and 80%, and 25 above 70%.

Principal Dr Satish Tambat and mentor Ganesh Salunke extended congratulations to students, parents and staff for the success.