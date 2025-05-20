Gurukul Olympiad students excel in CBSE class X Exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 20, 2025 20:50 IST2025-05-20T20:50:07+5:302025-05-20T20:50:07+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly half of the students from Gurukul Olympiad School scored over 90% marks in the CBSE Class X Board examinations.
Soham Munde emerged as the school topper with an impressive 99%. As in previous years, Gurukul Olympiad School has once again achieved a 100% pass result.