Gurukul Olympiad students excel in CBSE class X Exam

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 20, 2025 20:50 IST2025-05-20T20:50:07+5:302025-05-20T20:50:07+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly half of the students from Gurukul Olympiad School scored over 90% marks in the CBSE Class X Board examinations.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly half of the students from Gurukul Olympiad School scored over 90% marks in the CBSE Class X Board examinations.

Soham Munde emerged as the school topper with an impressive 99%. As in previous years, Gurukul Olympiad School has once again achieved a 100% pass result.

