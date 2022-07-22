Gurukul Students excelled in class 10th

Aurangabad, July 22:

Gurukul Olympiad School students excelled in CBSE tenth board examination.

Kalash Kasliwal topped with 99% followed by Fuzail Patel with 98%, Anikesh Lathe and Aryan Kulkarni with 97.20%.

In all, 14 students scored above 95% and 38 students scored above 90%.

Subject wise marks, English - Kalash Kasliwal 99/100, Hindi- Anikesh lathe - 100/100, Maths- Kalash Kasliwal - 100/100, Science -Kalash Kasliwal and Vaibhav Sharma -99/100, SST -Fuzail Patel, Anikesh lathe, Vaibhav Sharma - 99/100, Computer - Fuzail Patel and Shreyashree - 100/100, AI - Swapnil Dhage 99/100.