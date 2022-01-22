Gurumohanprasad Kakkad passes away

Aurangabad, Jan 22:

Gurumohanprasad Kaddad, father of Assistant Sales Tax Commissioner, Pune and industrialist from Aurangabad Ranjeet Kakkad died here on Saturday. He was 95 years old. Gurumohanprasad Kakkad was retired as deputy superintendent of police. The last rites were performed on him at Banewadi crematorium on Saturday evening. He is survived by wife, sons, daughters, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.