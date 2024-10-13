Guv bars nominated MC member from interfering in officers' works

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The office of the Governor and chancellor of the universities instructed nominated Management Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University not to interfere in the daily works of officers.

After the enquiry report, the office of the chancellor sent the letter of instruction to Dr Gajanan Sanap, the chancellor-nominated MC member.

It may be noted that incharge director of the Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department of Bamu Dr Anand Wagh while tendering his resignation made serious allegations about Dr Sanap.

Pune-based Innovation Foundation and Chhava Pratisthan president Kalpesh Yadav sent a letter to the office of the Governor about the incident which took place in the chamber of the pro-vice chancellor on July 5. In the letter, it was stated that Dr Sanap misbehaved with Dr Wagh. Yadav had also demanded the Governor’s interference since this was an academic matter.

The office of the Governor directed Bamu on July 16 to send the report. Bamu administration sent the report to the office of the chancellor last month only.

The letter of the chancellor officer to the MC member stated that even if he is chancellor chancellor-nominated member, he cannot interfere in the daily works of the officers.

Meanwhile, the university administration did a probe of Dr Wagh. It found him guilty and sent a notice. When contacted Dr Gajanan Sanap, he claimed that he did not any such letter. Bamu administration also refused to comment on this.