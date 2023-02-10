Haj 2023 application opens online

Aurangabad:

Here is good news for Haj 2023 aspirants as the Haj Committee of India (HCoI) has started the online submission process of the Haj Application Form (HAF) today (February 10).

The form is available on the website https://hajcommittee.gov.in/haf23/. The aspirants are appealed to submit the form by March 10, 2023.

The HCoI have appealed to the aspirants to go through the instructions before filling up the form. The instructions stated that the applicant should possess machine readable valid passport issued on or before March 10, 2023 and valid till February 03, 2024. He/she should have taken doses of the approved Covid-19 vaccine. The applicant should upload the first and the last page of the passport along with the latest passport-size photograph with white background. The uploading of a copy of the cancelled cheque of ‘cover head’ and a copy of address proof online is also mandatory, stated the list of instructions.

It may be noted that a couple of days ago, the union Ministry of Minority Affairs (MoMA) announced a new Haj Policy. It offered several relaxations and facilities to elders, women, and kids aspiring to perform the holy pilgrimage from Haj 2023 - 1444 (H).