Haj 2024: Pay more for direct flights

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Haj 2024, the spiritual journey of Muslim pilgrims to the holy cities of Makkah and Madina (in Saudi Arabia), has created a financial burden for the aspirants compared to last year’s expenses. Generally, the pilgrims from Marathwada board the direct flight either from Aurangabad Embarkation Point or prefer boarding flights from Mumbai and Hyderabad Embarkation Points. If we compare this year’s charges with the charges of Haj 2023, there is a hike of Rs 15,000 for aspirants boarding flights from Aurangabad, Rs 17,000 for aspirants boarding flights from Mumbai, and Rs 29,000 for aspirants boarding flights from Hyderabad. According to reliable sources, in Haj 2023, the charges for boarding the direct flight from Aurangabad Embarkation Point were Rs 3.92 lakh each; from Mumbai Embarkation Point, it was Rs 3.04 lakh; and from Hyderabad Embarkation Point, it was Rs 3.05 lakh. This included airfare of Rs 1.60 lakh (round trip) from Aurangabad, Rs 71,812 (round trip) from Mumbai, and Rs 71,466 (round trip) from Hyderabad. Chief executive officer of the Haj Committee of India (HCOI), Leyaqat Ali Aafaqui, has issued a circular stating that the selected pilgrims must submit their third and last installment on or before April 27. The circular also hinted at the operation of flights starting on May 9, 2024. As per the fresh directives issued by HCOI, the pilgrims boarding flights from Aurangabad have been told to pay Rs 4.07 lakh, Rs 3.21 lakh from Mumbai, and Rs 3.34 lakh from Hyderabad. The devotees also have to arrange Saudi currency (Riyal), which is required for the pilgrimage tour.

Haj aspirants disappointed

An air of disappointment has once again prevailed among the devotees due to the hike in Haj 2024 charges. The devotees grieved as they were hoping that the charges from Aurangabad would reduce, but the union ministry concerned and the government office concerned had done nothing to provide financial relief to the pilgrims. Over 4,500 Haj aspirants hail from all eight districts of Marathwada, including around 1,500 aspirants from Aurangabad district. Ironically, only 120 pilgrims are going to board direct Haj flights from Chikalthana Airport.