Haj House to host 'Umrah' training session every Sunday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: It may be noted that lakhs of Muslim devotees from the district visit the Holy Makkah and Madina to perform the mini Haj (Umrah) every year. Considering the need of facilitating guidance to them, the Maharashtra State Haj Committee, under its supervision, is organising an Umrah training session for the pilgrims at the Haj House situated in Kile Ark, on August 4 (Sunday) from 10 am to 1 pm.

The President of the Khidmat-e-Hujjaj Committee Maulana Muhammad Naseemuddin Miftahi along with other office-bearers will guide the pilgrims at the training session.

Meanwhile, the committee has requested the Umrah pilgrims to be present at the venue on time. The pilgrims can contact the office-bearers including Mirza Rafat Baig (Executive President), Arshad Engineer (Vice President), Mirza Afsar Baig (Member) and Dr Rahimuddin (Secretary) for details of the training session as it will be held on every Sunday at the Haj House, stated the press release.