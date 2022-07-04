Halting AIR’s popular ‘Sabrang’ prog triggers concern among listeners

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, July 4:

Sabrang, a daily popular Urdu programme being broadcast from All Indian Radio (AIR)-the regional centre was halted from July 1, creating resentment among thousands of listeners from the city and Marathwada.

The programme started as ‘Gulistan in 1976 and was later renamed as Sabrang. The programmes are based on science, education, social awareness, career guidance, and Government scheme

were broadcast daily to cater for the interest of children women, youths and senior citizens, from 9.30 am to 10 am.

It was a platform not just for artists, and academicians but also for school children, and social and voluntary activists. The AIR Aurangabad region station broadcasts different programmes for 9 to 10 hours daily while only 30 minutes were given for Sabrang. There is resentment in listeners of the city and region.

Commenting on this, Noorul Hasnain who retired as senior announcer from Akashwani after 22 years of service said that, sadly, such a unique programme is popular among all language speakers, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion, was halted.

“The programme has listeners not only in eight districts of Marathwada but also in Ahmednagar, Jalgaon and certain parts of Karnataka. You will not believe it, we have received letters from listeners from a place like Gulbarga. Novels and dramas in audio format were broadcast in a very simple language so that even non-Urdu speaking persons can understand them very well. Programmes on Diwali, Dussehra, Eid, Krishna Janma Ashtami, Good Friday, Dr Babasaheb Ambekar’s birth anniversary and Holi were made in Urdu. It contributed a lot in maintaining national integration,” he asserted.

Adv Bahubali Fursule who is a regular listener of the programme for the last three decades said that he felt sad about the closure of the programme. “The language, theme and presentation of the programmes were interesting and soothing. Literally, I fell in love with Urdu programmes. I have recorded the programmes in 50 to 60 cassettes. I used to call the AIR in the ‘Phone Farmaish’ event. I will really deprive of the programme,” he said.

Mohsin Ahmed, another listener said various good programmes were aired on Akashwani regional centre through ‘Sabrang.’

“It provided information on Government schemes, women empowerment, and legal and health issues in the Urdu language. The sudden halting of ‘Sabrang’ has upset listeners like me. Women and children will really deprive of the programmes in Urdu. I feel that the Government should resume the programme considering its popularity,” he added.

Box

Injustice with local staff

The majority of the staff members were working on a temporary (casual) basis on a meagre honorarium for the programme. They would get two to four days in a month to work. So, there was not much financial burden on the regional station. With the closure of the programme, the employees working temporary basis were rendered jobless.

Box

Meagre amount spend

Around Rs, 4 lakh to 5 lakh are spent annually on the programme which is a meagre amount. The listeners said that if the AIR can reduce the time slot of other programmes which have eight hours, to accommodate 30-minutes ‘Sabrang’ or it can seek sponsorship if cannot afford the meagre amount.

Box

It has different 11 types of programmes. Their names are as follows;

--Khilti Kaliya (for children)

--Aeena (on literature)

--Bazm-e-Sukhan (Mushaira)

--Hello Doctor (doctor’s advice)

-Baton Baton Mein (drama on the social issue)

--Karwan-e-Naujawan (youth programme)

--Bazm-e-Khawatin (Women empowerment)

--Science Nama (Science magazine)

--Shagufta Bayani Meri (Comedy)

--Hamare Bujurga (for senior citizens)

--Dost Insaniyat Ke (social workers)