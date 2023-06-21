Hameeda Begum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A senior citizen Hameeda Begum Abdul Razzaq (Rasheedpura) died of old age on Tuesday (June 20). She was 84.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Aulia Masjid in Rauza Baugh after Namaz-e-Maghrib and the burial took place in Rauza Baugh graveyard in the evening.

She is survived by four sons, including sub-divisional engineer (PWD) Shaikh Waheed and retired headmaster of municipal corporation school Shaikh Lateef, and four daughters.