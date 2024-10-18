Handloom exhibition launched with 20% Diwali discount

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The handloom cloth sale exhibition organized by Marathwada Central Co-Op Consumers Society Limited was inaugurated Tuesday. To celebrate the Diwali festival, a special 20% discount is being offered to all customers.

Renowned ophthalmologist and general secretary of Saraswati Bhavan Educational Institution, Shrirang Deshpande, led the inauguration. Ulhas Gawli was the chief guest at the event. The society's president, Shri Fulchandji Jain, welcomed the attendees, and expert coordinator Preetish Suryavanshi expressed gratitude to all involved. The exhibition also saw participation from Sudhir Joshi, Suryakant Suvarnakar, Rameshwar Sonavane, Sanjay Bharuka, and Sunil Jadhav. Since its opening, the exhibition has garnered a positive response from customers. The exhibition will be open daily from 11 am to 9 pm until November 3, at the parking ground in front of Nath Mandir, Aurangpura in the city.