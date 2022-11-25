Handloom Expo extended till Nov 28

Aurangabad

The 'Handloom Expo' organised at Tapadia Ground on Adalat Road has been extended till November 28 due to the huge response from the customers. The exhibition will be open between 11 am to 9 pm.

More than 150 varieties of silk and cotton garments are available. The weavers have provided two percent special discount on the products. Weavers from various states have exhibited pure silk and cotton varieties of Khadi shirts, kurta, Modi Jackets, pajamas and others in various colours and patterns. The other articles attracting people are Jaipuri bedsheet, Kota sarees and tops, Uttar Pradesh's Khadi Silk, Banarasi Silk, Jamadhani Lucknowi chiken work, Andra's Gadwal sarees, Dhamavaram, Vyankatgiri, Pochampalli, , MP's Chanderi, Maheshwari, J&K's Pashmina Shawl, work sarees, curtains, embroidery, Bengaluru silk, Tamilnadu's Coimbatore cotton, Kanjivaram sarees and others are available, said director Saurabh Agrawal.