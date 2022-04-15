Hanuman devotees halt at Golokdham's stall

Aurangabad, April 15: Devotees on their way to Shri Bhadramaruti Darshan at Khuldabad on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav, halted for a while at the stall of 'Golokdham' set up near Shaktidham temple at Mitmita. They enjoyed a variety of fasting food and delicious khichdi of ISKCON Annamrut`.

Director of Shakti Lifespaces welcomed the devotees, who go on foot to pay obeisance to Bhadramaruti and praised their boundless devotion. Director Dr Sushil Bharuka, Rajesh Bharuka, Gopal Agrawal, Shyam Agrawal, Vijay Goyal, Archit Bharuka, Dr Vishal Ladniya were present. The staff of Shakti Lifespaces worked hard for providing comfort to the devotees.

