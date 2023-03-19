Happiness correlated to mental and cardiac health

Manish Gajbhiye

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

‘Happiness’, is something for which every person is striving. In the competitive era, it has been seen that everyone is eagerly seeking happiness by one means or the other. However, in this attempt, the person is more and more dragged toward unhappiness. However, experts have opined that true happiness is within oneself and it is correlated to mental and cardiac health. If the mind and the heart of a person are healthy, he can remain happy throughout his life.

Happiness is a mental state of a person. Moreover, remaining happy is completely a choice of an individual as it is completely under his control. If a person wants to be happy, he can be happy and if he doesn't, he cannot be. There should be a positive approach to dealing with life. Positivity should be increased by ignoring negative memories and events, say the experts.

Similarly, a stressful life can also be a reason for unhappiness. People, now-a-days are involved in comparing their materialistic belongings with others. He has several expectations from others.

Moreover, a healthy and lighter heart can keep a man happy throughout his life. The heart pumps the blood in the body and provides nutrition and oxygen to the body cells. Hence, it is the most crucial body part which keeps your body lighter and your mind happier. Hence, it is important to keep the heart healthy by doing regular exercises and meditation. The heartbeats should be 60 to 70 beats per minute.

Positivity can discard deeply rooted negativity

Comparison and expectations from others are the root cause of stress. People in such condition goes into depression and anxiety. It is very difficult to discard the negativity developed from bad memories and events, but it is very easy to develop positivity, which will automatically discard negativity. Regular exercise and meditation is a key to happiness. One after getting out of bed in the morning should close his eyes and think about positive things, then he experiences the entire day with happy vibes.

- Dr Mangesh Kadam, Psychiatrist

Healthy heart is key to a healthy life

For enjoying a healthy life, it is important to have a healthy heart. Bad cholesterol in the body can increase the possibility of heart failure. Hence, regular exercise and meditation can keep the heart strong and healthy. It is recommended that people especially youngsters should exercise for around 30 minutes a day and at least for five days a week. Only walking will not do but the schedule should include cardiac training. Similarly, one should be particular about his diet, which should contain 40 percent protein, 40 percent carbohydrates, and 20 percent good fat.

- Dr Mahendrasingh Parihar, Consultant Cardiologist & Congenital heart disease specialist