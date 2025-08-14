Har Ghar Tiranga campaign implemented in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pro-vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), Dr Walmik Sarwade, unfurled the tri-colour at the lawns in front of the administrative building at 8 am on Thursday as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Dean Dr M D Shirsat, Dr Vaishali Khaparde, Dr B.N. Dole, Dr Kailash Ambhure, faculty and staff were present.

The flag hoisting ceremony of Independence Day will be held at 8 am on August 15. Vice Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari will unfurl the tri-colour in this ceremony. “It is mandatory for all teachers and staff to be present for the flag hoisting, said Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar.

Box

NSS appeal to colleges

Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), appealed to the colleges to implement the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the NSS.

The university asked he colleges about celebrating the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, and also to carry out the initiative of erecting the national flag at the house of every citizen of the State as well as at the offices of all government/semi-government, private establishments, and cooperative societies during the period of the campaign.

“In implementing the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, it is necessary to follow the Indian Flag Code. All should ensure that the national flag is not disrespected knowingly or unknowingly,” she said.