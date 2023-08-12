‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ varsity, affiliated colleges

August 12, 2023

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Students Development Board of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will implement the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative between August 13 and 15.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) asked all the universities to undertake the project as part of Azadi-Ka-Amrut Mahotsav.

So, Bamu issued orders asking all the teachers, employees and students of the affiliated colleges and departments to participate in the initiative. They were also instructed to upload their photograph on social media.

