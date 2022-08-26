Hardcore criminal externed

August 26, 2022

Aurangabad, Aug 26: A hardcore criminal Ganesh Dilip Pimple (29, Toki, Gangapur) in the Waluj MIDC area has been ...

Aurangabad, Aug 26:

A hardcore criminal Ganesh Dilip Pimple (29, Toki, Gangapur) in the Waluj MIDC area has been externed from the district and the city limits for two years.

In all, seven cases of serious offences are registered against Pimple with Waluj MIDC police station. Still, he continued his criminal activities in Waluj MIDC area. Hence, PI Sandeep Gurme presented a proposal to DCP Ujwalla Vankar to extern him from the district and city. As the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta has sanctioned the proposal, Pimple has been externed from the district and city limits for two years.

