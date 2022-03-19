Hardcore criminal Gabrya and banished goon Akshay arrested

Aurangabad, March 19:

The crime branch police arrested hardcore criminal on the police record, Baban Bhagaji Makale alias Gabrya and a banished goon Akshay alias Bhaiyya Ramesh Wahul in two different incidents. The arrested admitted that they have committed two crimes at two different places.

Gabrya, a few days back, broke into a beer shop in Cidco area and made off with cash and beer bottles. Under the guidance of crime branch PI Avinash Aghav, PSI Kalyan Shelke started the investigation and found that the theft was committed by Gabrya.

On March 17, the police received the information that Gabrya was coming to the municipal corporation area. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and arrested him. He confessed that he had committed the theft in the beer shop. Cases are registered against him with Pundliknagar, Osmanpura, Kranti Chowk and other police stations.

The police received the information that Akshay Wahul (20, Bavanghar, High Court Colony, Satara area) has burgled a house in the jurisdiction of Khuldabad police station. When the police went to his home, he tried to escape. The police nabbed him after a chase. He has been handed over to Khuldabad police for further investigation.

The police action was executed by PSI Shelke, Ramakant Patare, Shaikh Habib, Azhar Qureshi, Vijay Nikam, Rajendra Salunke, Nitin Deshmukh and Sandeep Sanap.