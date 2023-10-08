Hardcore criminal registers Rs 7 crore property in his name on forged documents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A hardcore criminal based on forged documents made property worth crores of rupees in his name. A case of cheating has been registered against the accused Feroz Ahmed Khan (Jinsi) with the Jinsi police station. Importantly, he has been banished from the district for a year.

According to the complaint lodged by a social activist Mehrurnissa Begum Hamid Khan, she has ancestral land in city survey No 11312/1 , of which 6000 square feet of land is near Damdi Mahal bridge, which is worth around Rs 6 to 7 crore today. The owners of this land are Gaffar Khan Yasin Khan, Mujeeb Khan Yaseen Khan, Hafiz Khan Yasin Khan, deceased Hamid Khan and Mehrurnissa Begum (all residents of Rahat Colony). Around 8,000 square feet of land of these owners was acquired by the municipal corporation for the road expansion work. However, they have not received the compensation for their land yet.

Feroz Khan took all the owners in confidence and assured them to help them. He then prepared forged documents in his name for the official works but registered the property in his name. When realized that they had been cheated, a case was lodged against him. The accused was banned from the district and he threatened the owners to kill them, as mentioned in the complaint. PSI Rohit Gangurde is further investigating the case.