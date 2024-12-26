Harsh opened 24 bank accounts to usurp crores of rupees

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In the scam involving the Divisional Sports Complex, Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar, opened a total of 24 bank accounts to embezzle crores of rupees. He opened these accounts not only in his own name but also in the names of his girlfriend, Yashoda Shetty, her husband Jeevan, and several others. The police are currently gathering information about these bank account holders, and it is strongly suspected that they will also be charged as accused in the case.

The scam, which was exposed on Saturday, has sent shockwaves through the entire sports department. The silence maintained by the officials of the sports department has raised several questions. Meanwhile, in the investigation over the past five days, the police have gathered information regarding the assets of Harsh Kumar Kshirsagar and other accused. Based on this, the police have issued written orders to a construction businessman who owns flats, the society manager, and showroom management to provide complete details of Harsh Kumar’s transactions. Besides, letters have been sent to the banks requesting full details of the 24 account holders. Assistant Police Inspector Mohsin Syed, Dnyaneshwar Awhad and PSI Ashok Awchar are investigating the case.

What does the order state?

-The accused, Harsh Kumar, must provide detailed information, along with receipts, regarding how much amount was transferred to the project’s account and the nature of the transactions.

-Submit details of the purchase and sales transactions of the three individuals, along with receipts and statements to the showroom management.

-The notice mentions that information about the type of registration in the name of Harsh Kumar's girl friend should also be presented.

Serious note from Mumbai.

While the police investigation is ongoing, the Ministry of Sports has also issued orders to present detailed information regarding these scams. Sources have stated that a thorough parallel inquiry will also be initiated against all the officials involved.

A flat in Connaught Place as well?

The list of properties acquired by Harsh Kumar from the scam money still seems to be ongoing. On Thursday evening, the police investigation team searched a flat in Connaught Place. The police are gathering information on whether this flat was rented by Harsh Kumar or if he purchased it.