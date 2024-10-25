Harshvardhan Jadhav declares wealth of Rs 2.94 crores

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Former MLA Harshvardhan Jadhav, running as an independent candidate for the Kannada assembly constituency, has declared his total wealth of Rs 2,94,03,907 in his election affidavit submitted to the election officer. This declaration includes Rs 42,39,607 in movable assets and Rs 2,52,00,000 in immovable property.

Jadhav has a total debt of Rs 23,88,779. His annual income for 2023 is Rs 6,46,580, and he expects it to rise to Rs 9,08,427 in 2024. He holds Rs 1 lakh in cash and has Rs 10,62,897 in bank deposits. Additionally, he owns gold worth Rs 30,76,710 and agricultural land valued at Rs 2.52 crore. He has taken a personal loan of Rs 3,38,779 from the State Bank of India and a gold loan of Rs 20.5 lakh from Punjab National Bank.