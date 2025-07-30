Harsul residents demanded cash compensation against acquisition of properties

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“If our properties are demolished without compensation, we will resort to mass self-immolation. Where are we supposed to go with our families during the monsoon? We don’t understand what TDR means, nor do we know which builder to approach to sell it. The current 100-foot road is sufficient — why the need for a 200-foot one?” These were the emotional words of Harsul residents during a tense public meeting held on Wednesday.

Following Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar’s orders, the Municipal Corporation and Police Department held a joint meeting with local villagers to address growing concerns over the road widening project.

The meeting was held at the Gajanan Maharaj Temple, next to the Harsul Police Station, with Assistant Police Commissioner Sudarshan Patil, Police Inspector Dr. Sunita Misal, Anti-Encroachment Section’s Sanjay Suradkar, and zone Officer Ashok Giri in attendance. A large number of citizens, property owners, and respected locals participated in the meeting.

Grievances of the residents

Emotions ran high as residents expressed outrage over sudden road markings and demolition threats. “Homes and shops were demolished a year and a half ago before the G-20 summit, and compensation was provided then. Now, without any discussion or compensation, properties are being marked again.”

Many claim the land is legally owned, and some even have valid building permissions. 150 properties are affected; 50% of the affected families do not have alternate housing and are facing the loss of their entire homes. Residents complained of fear and intimidation caused by the sudden appearance of loudspeakers and road markings.

Local leaders such as Narendra Autade, Yunus Patel, Balasaheb Autade, Sanjay Autade, Dinesh Autade, Manoj Jadhav, Javed Patel, Santosh Rode, Ankush Autade, Sanjay Bhagure, Sandeep Bhagure, and Suresh Autade were present in the meeting. ACP Sudarshan assured residents that their concerns would be communicated to senior officials. CSMC building inspector Syed Jamshid proposed a vote of thanks.

Key demands of Harsulkars

– Provide alternate locations for the ancient temple, graveyard, and the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar (which was unveiled by former Chief Minister Yashwantrao Chavan).

– Full rehabilitation for those losing their entire homes.

– Grant cash compensation not TDR.

– If the road isn’t being built immediately, stop the demolition process now.

– Villagers are willing to vacate homes voluntarily before actual construction begins.

– Construct a flyover in Harsul instead of widening the road.

– If the Delhi Gate road is 35 meters wide, then Harsul road should also be kept at 35 meters instead of expanding it to 60 meters.