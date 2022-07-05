Harsul road widening work to come to a halt

Rs 19 crore will be required for land acquisition

Aurangabad, July 5:

In all, 98 properties are to be acquired for road widening work at Harsul. The corporation will have to pay Rs 19 crore to the property owners. The district administration has marked all the properties on the road and prepared its final report. However, the widening work will gain momentum only after the appointment of a guardian minister.

The district administration decided to widen the road in February 2022. As per the report, 98 properties were to be acquired for the process. Similar process was undertaken in the city in 2012, but the dispute between the municipal corporation and the public works department (PWD) hampered the road widening campaign. The widening has been stalled for 10 years due to technical issues. Now this work has been undertaken again. The PWD has prepared a report on how much space needs to be acquired on both sides.

Planning to widen the road by 120 feet

The administration has planned to build a 45 meter wide road. The road will be approximately 120 feet wide. The road dividers will be two and a half meters wide. The road will be constructed in white topping. There will also be space for one and a half meter wide water outlets and paver shoulders. Commercial property is going to be severely affected. Meanwhile, district collector Sunil Chavan said that a report on widening compensation, acquisition of properties will have to be sent to the government, after which the widening will be accelerated.