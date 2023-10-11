Harsul T-point freed from encroachments

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The anti-encroachment squad of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) today removed 15 shops built illegally at the Harsul T-Point.

The venue is an undeclared bus stop, as a result, there is a huge rush of people waiting to board the transport at their convenience like buses, jeeps and auto rickshaws during the whole day. To cater the needs of passengers standing the point many illegal shops selling fruits and refreshments were developed at the point. They were existing close to the wall of Harsul Jail. Hence the police and jail administration were pursuing the demand of removing the encroachments around the jail.

It may be noted that the CSMC had served them notices in August stating to remove their encroachments voluntarily. Hence some of them removed their encroachments and some did not. Hence the civic squad demolished the shops by JCB. The squad also seized two steel make shops. The sheds of meat shops existing on Harsul Road were also removed.

Earlier, the additional commissioner Saurabh Joshi interacted with the traders and instructed them not to create any obstruction in the action. He assured them of conducting a hearing in this regard on Monday evening. The deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane, assistant commissioner Ashok Giri, building inspector Syed Jamshed, Rameshwar Surase and Harsul police station staff took today’s action.

Meanwhile, the residents staying in localities across the main road leading to Jatwada also demanded to remove the makeshift encroachments existing on the road. The illegal parking of vehicles is also posing inconvenience to them, they grieved.