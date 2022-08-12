Harsul to Delhi Gate waterline work in final stage

Waterline to increase water supply to households

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The work of laying a new water line from the water treatment plant near Harsul Lake to Delhi Gate has reached its final stage. The waterline will be tested after completion of the work. The Nizam-era old water line will be closed permanently.

Four MLD of water was being pumped from Harsul lake every day. The pumping capacity was increased with the help of Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran. Now 10 MLD water is being pumped daily. Three months ago, a 700 meter long 350 mm diameter water line was laid from Harsul Lake to the water treatment plant. Water supply to the water treatment center was started from it. Orders were given to lay a new separate water line from the treatment centre to the overhead water tank at Delhi Gate. The old waterline between the treatment centre and Delhi Gate is leaking in many places and the number of illegal water connections on this line is high. The work of laying the new waterline has reached the final stage. Sources informed that work is being done to connect the new water line to the overhead water tank located in the official residence of the municipal administrator. Meanwhile, the work of laying 'T' at one place is still pending and the work of road crossing is also pending. These works are being completed on war footing.

Work in final stage

Minor work of the new waterline is pending at two locations. It will be completed in three-four days. After that the waterline will be tested. This line will significantly increase the water supply of the old city, said MB Qazi, executive engineer, municipal corporation.