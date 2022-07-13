Harsulkars demand for water supply from Paithan

Aurangabad, July 13:

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) officials have become speechless after former corporators and citizens staying in Harsul and surrounding areas demanded to supply water from Nathsagar (Jayakwadi Dam, Paithan) rather than Harsul Tank.

Earlier, they alleged that the water is contaminated. Hence the testing of water samples in front of people and former corporators revealed that there is no contamination in the water being supplied to them.

The illogical demand has made the civic officials, who are struggling to smoothen the water supply, in the city. The AMC is supplying the water after treating the tank water.

The AMC is lifting 10 MLD of water from the tank. The lifted water after treatment is stored in the elevated storage reservoir (ESR) near Harsul Jail and is also supplied to Harsul and its surrounding localities. Last week, former corporator Roopchand Waghmare along with citizens took out a morcha to press the demand for water from Dam. Later on, former corporator Raj Wankhede met the AMC administrator A K Pandey and told him that the Harsul tank water is contaminated. Hence the administrator directed the deputy commissioner Santosh Tengale to conduct testing of water samples in front of the people. Accordingly, Tengale along with executive engineer K M Phalak and experts collected random water samples from 20-25 houses in Harsul on Wednesday morning. The citizens, Raj Wankhede and others were also present on the occasion. The testing revealed that there is no contamination in the samples.