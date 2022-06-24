Hawkers brutally attacked for refusing mangoes cheaper

Aurangabad, June 24:

A father-son duo hawkers were brutally attacked with Axe and a knife as they refused to give mangoes at cheaper price at Walmi area on Paithan road on June 22 evening. A case has been registered against six accused with Satara police station.

Police said, complaint Rohit Sanjay Mulekar (Kanchanwadi) sells mangoes with his brother Vicky and father Sanjay in Walmi area. On June 22 at around 8 pm, Vicky and his father Sanjay were selling mangoes on a handcart. Accused Dilip Dangar came there to purchase the mangoes and demanded them to give mangoes at Rs 50 per kg, but they refused. Annoyed over it, he called his accomplices Rishikesh Tanaji Sherkar, Rishikesh Zalke, Mayur Zalke, Adesh Zalke and Abhishek Zalke at the spot. These six persons severely beat Vicky and Sanjay. One of them hit Vicky with an axe on his head. Rishikesh Sherkar attacked Sanjay with a knife. They also beat Rohit with sticks. A case in this regard has been registered with Satara police station while API Sunil Karale is further investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the police arrested Rishikesh Sherkar but the other five are still at large.