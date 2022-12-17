Hay days for startups

Aurangabad: “Startups who enter the market with new ideas and innovations have hay days today. The Central and State Governments and many companies are providing guidance and financial assistance to them,” said Dr Sachin Deshmukh, the director of Bajaj Incubation Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

He was speaking at the workshop organised on ‘Strengthening of Startup Ecosystem and Business Modelling’ organised by Atal Incubation Centre-Bamu Foundation’ at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently.

Chief executive officer of Centre for Business Acceleration Prasad Menon, Avinash Thakur (Pune), Yogesh Brahmnankar and others guided the participants.

Dr Sachin Deshmukh said that the centre provided financial assistance to 43 startups so far.

He said that Atal Incubation Centre was launched to turn entrepreneurship ideas into reality to give impetus to industrial development.

CEO of the centre Amit Ranjan said that a platform is being provided to turn innovations into sustainable industries. Around 250 teachers and students participated in the workshop.

Sujata Munde conducted the proceedings. The experts guided on marking, networking, industrial project report, office space, and capital support.