Hazardous lights spark Road Safety Concerns

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city grapples with a surge in accidents linked to focus hazards, as blinding beams from modified lights become a major culprit. A significant number of crashes are now attributed to these glaring beams, raising urgent concerns about road safety and the unchecked use of such dangerous modifications.

Police official Krushna Mohakare has raised alarm about the dangers of such aftermarket installations, emphasizing that these modifications compromise the safety of everyone on the road. "These accessories not only put the vehicle owner at risk but also endanger other drivers and pedestrians," Mohakare stated. "The law clearly outlines the consequences of installing such hazardous accessories. Under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Act, Section 111, individuals who install unauthorized modifications will face penalties. The fine for the first offence starts at Rs 500, and for repeat violations, the fine will escalate to Rs 1,500." This warning is part of an ongoing effort by law enforcement to crack down on illegal vehicle modifications, especially those that can obscure the road ahead or blind other drivers.

---------------------(BOX)-------------------

Aftermarket LED Lights: A Growing Hazard on City Roads

The cost of aftermarket LED lights starts from Rs 400-500, with car fog lamps often exceeding Rs 2,000. While lights installed by manufacturers are generally safe, aftermarket additions can pose serious risks to both the vehicle owner and others on the road.

---------------------(BOX)-------------------

Dangerous Trend

There is a rising trend of installing LED lights at the back of vehicles for show-off purposes. While they may appear appealing, these lights contribute significantly to accidents, especially in urban areas. In city traffic, the intense glare and distractions from such lights increase the likelihood of collisions.

---------------------(BOX)-------------------

Lesson Learned

Rakesh Jadhav shared his experience: "I used to install hazards on my vehicle, but I ended up in an accident because the driver in front couldn’t see me and collided with my vehicle. Although it wasn’t a major accident, I stopped using fog lamps and hazards after that. Now, I rely solely on halogen lights for safety."

---------------------(BOX)-------------------

Blinding Lights

"Staring at the bright lights of two- or four-wheelers with aftermarket modifications can damage your eyes. When the retina’s light-sensing cells become overstimulated by intense light, they release excessive signalling chemicals, which can injure the back of the eye."

(Dr.Rajeshwari Jaiswal MBBS, DNB( ophthalmology)

---------------------(BOX)-------------------

Safety First

"Using aftermarket accessories that compromise vehicle safety is a serious risk. It not only endangers your life but also the lives of others on the road. Strict action will be taken against anyone found violating safety regulations. It is essential to prioritize safety by adhering to recommended vehicle standards and avoiding unauthorized modifications that could lead to harmful consequences."

(Vijay Kathole Regional Transport Officer)