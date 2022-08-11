HC directs AMC for action against illegal connections from main water pipelines

Aurangabad, Aug 10:

The Aurangabad Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Arun Pednekar today maintained that taking an illegal connection from the main water pipeline is indeed a crime and should not be tolerated. The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) should immediately disconnect domestic or commercial or other types of water connections taken illegally from the main pipeline and also initiate action against the violators. The bench also directed the AMC to submit a report on action taken against the number of violators in the next hearing.

The hearing on public interest litigation (PIL) will be held on August 22. The PIL was filed by one Shrihari Anant Shidore and others against Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for supplying insufficient potable water to the residents once a week.

Meanwhile, the bench has granted relaxation to AMC in regularising the illegal connections taken by the legal property-holders from the internal water distribution pipelines through implementing the legal procedure.

The AMC’s lawyer Adv Sambhaji Tope brought to the notice of the court that the AMC has disconnected 428 illegal connections from May 17 to August 8. Hence, the court raised an inquiry saying that there are lakhs of illegal water connections then why the action was taken against 428 only?

Adv Tope said that the AMC to ensure that all property-holders get water has launched a mega amnesty scheme. The water tax of Rs 4,050 for a domestic connection (of half an inch size) has been reduced to Rs 2025 (by 50 per cent). The tax on water connections of different sizes till the 8 inches has also been reduced. Besides, the expenses of Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 needed to legalise the illegal connection have also been reduced by 50 per cent. The collection of Rs 5,000 as a penalty has also been waived off, he said.

Presently, there are 2.83 lakh registered properties and as per AMC record, there are 1.35 lakh legal water connections. Meanwhile, the AMC has introduced a water app ‘Jal Bell’ which aims at updating the users with information on area-wise water supply schedules (day and time). The citizens will also be alerted one day before, said Adv Tope.

Meanwhile, the monitoring committee headed by the divisional commissioner has been formed to watchdog the new water supply scheme. The head of this committee has directed the project head that the contractor should increase the number of skilled workers and required equipment to complete the project within the stipulated time.

Boxxxxxxxxxxx

HC takes cognizance

The High Court has taken cognizance of the news published in the Lokmat newspaper highlighting the possibility of cutting and replantation of the trees existing between Paithan and Aurangabad (length 39 km). The court suggested the amicus curiae Adv Sachin Deshmukh present the issue before the monitoring committee for further action on it.