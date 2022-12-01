HC directs for probe in different mark sheets for same NEET candidate

Aurangabad: Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Sanjay Deshmukh has issued directives to conduct a probe of different marks sheets of a single candidate of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) through a cyber cell.

According to the details, Deepak Chaure took NEET for medical admissions. When he downloaded a copy of the mark sheet online on the day of the result, there were 576 marks out of a total of 720 for him.

So, his hopes to become a doctor brightened. He participated in the first Centralised Admission Process of medical admissions, but, he did not get admission despite scoring 576 marks. When he enquired, he was informed that he had received just 147 marks.

He checked online on the portal of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and found another mark sheet which had a photograph and signature of the petitioner while the number on the admit card was different.

Deepak Choure through adv Siddheshwar Thombre filed a petition for considering 576 marks for admission.

During the hearing, the HC directed the NTA to submit the original OMR sheet of the petition.

The OMR sheet had 576 marks while the answer book another number had 147 marks.

The court issued directives to carry out an enquiry through the cyber cell as the availability of different mark sheets of a single candidate is not in the interest of students.

The Cyber Cell was directed to consider the petition as a complaint and register a case immediately after the completion of the investigation. The NTA was directed to hand over all the documents of the petitioner to the Cell.

Court had taken notice in past as well

The court found more than three cases of different mark sheets with different scores of students last month. The court had directed the NTA to create awareness about rising similar cases. Hearing the second petition, the court had also said that an enquiry should be done through the cyber crime branch or competent probe agency on the basis of received complaints.