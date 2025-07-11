HC grants interim relief to seven more properties on Jalna Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The municipal corporation had stated on Thursday that it would not take any action on the properties of petitioners who have building permissions and occupancy certificates until the hearing on Tuesday. They also promised to submit an affidavit during the hearing to clarify the actual situation. During today’s hearing as well, the municipal corporation gave a similar assurance.

As a result, properties affected by the road widening campaign on Jalna Road including Hotel Atithi (Meghdoot Resort), Hotel Ramgiri, Amardeep Singh Kohli, Mansingh Pawar, Nagpal Projects and Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Badrinarayan Bagla, Umesh Sharma, and 7 other property owners, have received interim relief until Tuesday.

Properties affected by 60m and 45m road widening

During the hearing, Adv Devdutt Palodkar brought into notice of the bench that all petitioners possess valid building permits and occupancy certificates. Among them, Hotel Atithi and Hotel Ramgiri have development plans approved by Cidco and the Municipal Corporation. These two properties are affected by the 60-meter road widening, while the remaining five are affected by the 45-meter road widening. Since the petitioners have valid documents, the municipal corporation had earlier stated that no action would be taken against such petitioners until Tuesday. Adv Shubham Koche assisted Adv Palodkar.

Adv Suhas Urgunde represented the municipal corporation, while Adv Vaibhav Deshmukh represented Cidco, Adv Anil Bajaj represented Dr Bagla, assisted by Adv Ram Malani and Adv Vidhan Khinwasara. Advocate D J Chaudhary represented Umesh Sharma and others.