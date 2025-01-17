HC okays radiography and ultrasound technical tests of 2500 mm main water pipeline

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On January 9, 2025, during a hearing in Mumbai, the Divisional Bench of Bombay High Court comprising Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Rajesh S Patil approved the radiography and ultrasound technical tests of the main water pipeline with a diameter of 2500 mm, spanning 39 km from Paithan to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In a meeting organised regarding the testing of the main water pipelines supplying both "raw" (unclean) and "pure" (treated) water to the city from the Jayakwadi Dam, 16 technically expert individuals reached a consensus on conducting hydraulic tests for some pipelines, while others would undergo radiography and ultrasound testing. This consensus was brought to the attention of the division bench (Mumbai bench), leading to their approval for the tests, as noted in the report of the meeting.

Chief Minister's initiative on the issue

New water supply pipelines for the city run under the 20 km carriageway (additional traffic route) between Paithan and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Considering the potential risks of a pipeline rupture and disruption of the city's water supply due to the traffic on the carriageway, the Chief Minister has personally taken the initiative. On the day of the hearing, the Chief Minister called for a high-level meeting regarding the matter. The discussions in that meeting will be shared with the High Court in the next hearing, stated NHAI's lawyer Sanjeev Deshpande, MJP's lawyer Rajendra Deshmukh, and the Chief Government Pleader Amarjeet Singh Girasé.

Ban on transfers of key officials

According to the statements of amicus curiae and others, the division bench has directed that the transfers of Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade and MJP's Chief Engineer Manisha Palande should not take place without the permission of the High Court, to ensure that there is no disruption in the new water supply scheme project. The next hearing of this public interest litigation (PIL) will be held on January 24, 2025, at 3.00 pm.